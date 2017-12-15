Manuka Honey Brand Gains U.S. Distribution

Melora, one of New Zealand’s mānuka honey brands, is gaining distribution in the U.S. this month in select retailers in California, Hawaii and Arizona.

“We are thrilled to bring Melora’s premium mānuka honey to our American friends,” said Karl Gradon, CEO at New Zealand Mānuka Group. “In a category that has been subject to misleading activity claims, the Melora brand offers a guarantee on quality, purity, and responsible harvesting practices, underscoring the most healing properties of the mānuka superplant. With Melora, U.S. consumers can feel confident toward an investment in good health.”

Mānuka honey is produced in New Zealand by bees that pollinate the native mānuka bush. Research shows – when ingested – mānuka honey can help with stomach problems such as H.Pylori (in-vitro). Additionally, more research is emerging on mānuka’s prebiotic role in promoting beneficial bacteria and gut health.

The UMF™ grading system appraises natural markers found in mānuka honey and assures purity and quality. As part of the UMF Honey Association testing process, every batch of honey must go through a series of additional checks and supporting programs to ensure adherence to the highest standards in authenticity, quality and safety. All UMF license holders are independently audited to meet stringent standards in terms of production, manufacturing, sampling and handling. The UMF quality trademark is an indication to consumers that they are buying the best, 100 percent natural, unadulterated mānuka honey.

Particularly unique to Melora is its partnership with landowners. Understanding the need for landowners to receive a fair return for the use of their land by beekeepers, Melora created an open agreement between the landowners, beekeepers and processing company. This agreement ensures all parties receive a fair share of the profits from all honey sold. This was the first time any business had ever recognized the support of the landowners in this industry.

Available in select Costco stores.