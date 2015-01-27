Mediterra Nutrition Bars Wins 2015 Grocery Headquarters Selling Wellness Trailblazer Award

Mediterra, the first company to introduce truly savory-flavored nutrition bars based on the Mediterranean Diet, has been named one of Grocery Headquarters “2015 Selling Trailblazers,” an annual award competition that recognizes innovation in grocery.

This is the third product award for the company since its launch six months ago at the Summer Fancy Food Show. Other accolades include a 2014 The Lempert Report Innovator award, and a 2014 BSC Bestie Kids Award.

“The positive response to the Mediterra Nutrition Bars from the media, retail buyers and consumers alike has been incredible and exceeds our expectations,” says Mediterra Founder Telemaque Lavidas. “We’re ready for 2015 and winning the Grocery Headquarters award is an honor and a great way to kick off the New Year.”

Since its launch, Mediterra Nutrition Bars already can be found at national retailers including Sprouts Farmers Markets, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, more than 365 U.S.-based Target stores, and others.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Diet, considered by experts as one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world, Mediterra bars offer six unique flavors that feature various fruits, vegetables, seeds and grains, providing distinct options for different snacking occasions throughout the day. The bars are all-natural, non-GMO and gluten-free.

The six bar flavors come in three specific varieties that provide ancient nutrition in a modern and convenient way:

The first-ever Savory Bars: These bars are rich in vegetable content but low in calories, sodium and sugar, and contain protein-rich pea crisps and a touch of olive oil. Each Savory Bar is 1.4 ounces and contains 6 grams each of protein and fiber. They are certified kosher and dairy free. The Savory Bars serve as an alternative to sweet snacks, providing superfoods and amaranth, an ancient grain. Flavors include: Tomato/Basil/Capers and Olive/Walnut/Chives.

Sesame Honey Energy Bars: Traditionally known as “Pasteli,” these bars are dairy-free and contain only a few ingredients – roasted sesame seeds, Greek honey, and pistachios from Aegina Island or orange peel, respectively. The combination provides natural and long lasting energy. Each bar is 1.3 ounces, contains up to 6 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. Flavors include Sesame Seed/Pistachio/Greek Honey and Sesame Seed/Orange/Greek Honey.

Yogurt and Oat Bars: Bottom covered with yogurt-style coating, these bars are 1.6 ounces, certified kosher and contain 7 grams of protein. The bars also feature fig paste, sunflower seeds and raisins. Flavors include Yogurt/Oat/Cherry Pistachio and Yogurt/Oat/Apricot Pistachio.

For more information, visit www.MediterraNutrition.com.