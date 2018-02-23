Meijer Offers New Meal Inspirations

Meijer’s new Meal Inspirations draw on the culinary skill of creating a classic mirepoix, defined as a flavorful mixture of diced vegetables and seasonings. Plus, Meal Inspiration kits are designed to inspire at-home chefs to create their own unique recipes.

Each of the four new Meal Inspiration kits offers three recipes included on the peel-away label. The recipes call for minimal additional ingredients and each recipe is ready in under 40 minutes with no chopping of vegetables.

Southwest Blend – This is a blend of black beans, chick peas, sweet corn, diced tomatoes, peppers and onions. This is a great base for any Southwestern or Mexican-inspired dish.

Asparagus & Mushroom – Asparagus’ bright vegetal taste complements the earthiness of mushrooms. Together they create a powerful umami flavor combination.

Ham & Vegetable – If you’re craving something a little heartier like potatoes au gratin, this flavorful diced mix of ham, onions and green, yellow and red peppers will add a savory punch.

Rosemary Vegetable – This combination of rosemary sprigs, diced carrots, celery and onions makes a great flavor base for an oven-roasted meal, such as a beef roast or braised chicken.

Meijer also introduced four new vegetable kits called “Roasters” that are perfect for roasting. Each kit has cooking instructions and all ingredients are included to prepare. The customer simply needs to add olive oil and roast.