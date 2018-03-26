Mitchell Grocery Announces Purchase of Three Alabama Winn-Dixie Stores

Mitchell Grocery Corp. announced today that it has an agreement to purchase three Winn-Dixie store locations in Alabama from Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, LLC. All three stores are located in northeast Alabama in the cities of Jacksonville, Oxford, and Pell City. Mitchell Grocery is purchasing the stores on behalf of two of its current customers, Johnson’s Giant Foods and The D’Alessandro Organization, LLC. Johnson’s Giant Foods will own and operate the Jacksonville and Oxford locations, and The D’Alessandro Organization, LLC will own and operate the Pell City location under the Fresh Value banner.

Mitchell Grocery says it felt that these stores were a great fit for Johnson’s Giant Foods and The D’Alessandro Organization, LLC, and the decision to purchase these locations was made to expand the presence of grocery stores with quality items and low prices in these communities. “We are thrilled about this agreement and the opportunities it presents for two of our operators to expand and grow their businesses. We look forward to welcoming and serving new customers and employees in the Jacksonville, Oxford, and Pell City areas,” said David Mitchell, President of Mitchell Grocery.

Mitchell Grocery Corp.’s distribution center is located in Albertville, Alabama, and currently supplies 175 independent supermarkets in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida. Johnson’s Giant Foods currently operates three stores in Gadsden and Attalla, Alabama. Gerry D’Alessandro of The D’Alessandro Organization, LLC currently operates four stores in Bessemer, Trussville, and Oxford, Alabama.