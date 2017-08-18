Mug Cake Kits from Molly & Drew

Molly & Drew, known for its beer bread mixes, has created on-trend gift sets with its Mug Cake Kits, which each contain one mug and one cake mix.

The recipient just adds water, stirs and microwaves for a single serving mug cake in 90 seconds.

The company also offers single-serve packets of mug cake mixes that will cross-merchandise with the mugs you’re already carrying too. They come in four flavors: Ooey-Gooey Chocolate, the company’s best-seller; Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel; Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake; and Chocolate Candy Cane.

The mug and mix gift sets retail for $10, and the single serving mixes retail for around $4 apiece.