Ice Cream Museum to Open in San Francisco

Museum of Ice Cream is planning to open in San Francisco. The San Francisco location will be the third Museum of Ice Cream, following two others in Los Angeles and New York City. Museum of Ice Cream opens its doors this September at the historic 1 Grant Avenue in the heart of the city.

Museum of Ice Cream features 10 thematically tailored, immersive installations produced entirely by its in-house design team. Interactive elements include a magical candy garden, psychedelic rainbow unicorns, a push pop installation, a cherry on top sky, the renowned Sprinkle Pool and new tastings, including an original Museum of Ice Cream flavor.

Driven by the wondrous joy ice cream evokes, Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco continues to bring people together through art, design, and innovation. Founder and Creative Director Maryellis Bunn was drawn to the challenge of creating and designing the next Museum of Ice Cream in a historical building with stunning architectural highlights. Located in an old bank near San Francisco’s Union Square, Museum of Ice Cream’s modern design and signature playfulness stands in stark contrast with the 108-year-old historic landmark. With several modern installations built around (decades-old) structures that have been hidden from public view, Museum of Ice Cream truly enhances the building’s unique character at every turn. Underneath Museum of Ice Cream’s 45-foot dome ceilings is the famous Sprinkle Pool – filled with over 100 million custom designed sprinkles.

Curating the best of California ice cream, visitors will indulge in one “scoop of the week,” from a rotating cast of creameries, including Bi-Rite, It’s It, Salt & Straw and CREAM. Visitors enjoy an exclusive mochi ice cream tasting experience by California-based My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, an out-of-this world Pop Rocks® Cave, and a never-been-tasted, custom, Museum of Ice Cream flavor. The museum concludes with a Design Within Reach lounge and a new shop experience, unveiling art objects and merchandise available exclusively inside.