Natural by Every Name at 2016 Natural Products Expo West

by Greg Gonzales

Consumers aren’t lone wanderers seeking sustenance and flavor in supermarket wastelands full of bland junk. Just look at the list of products at this year’s Natural Products Expo West to see why. Those attending have the chance to sample some of the best in natural products, with exhibitors debuting tasty, affordable and nutrition-packed products that fit every diet. In addition to product launches, attendees will have a chance to attend educational sessions about the industry.

Author and consumer strategist Martha Rogers will be speaking on consumer influence Thursday, March 10, to help company teams cultivate and maintain a reputation as a trustworthy brand. Attendees can also turn on, tune in and chill out in the morning at a yoga session on the Grand Plaza before hitting the show floor. Bust some myths about organic and learn how “Organic Will Feed the World” on March 9 in the Marriott Grand Ballroom. “The Business Case for Going Organic” session will answer questions anyone has about making the switch for their business, too, on March 10 in Grand Ballroom F. And on the very definition of natural, Jason Sapsin, former Associate Chief of Counsel to the FDA, will be speaking about public commentary to the FDA, on March 9 in Marriott Grand Ballroom G/H.

On the show floor, Shire City Herbals will exhibit the powerful Fire Cider brand. They’ll be introducing their new, fully-organic, African Bronze Fire Cider. It looks like something out of grandma’s medicine cabinet, in 8-ounce apothecary-style bottles, and tastes like it, too. Sweetened with raw honey and flavored with organic, whole, raw orange, lemon, onion, ginger, horseradish, habenero pepper, garlic and tumeric, this stuff has one hellacious, invigorating kick. Mix an ounce into a Bloody Mary, add some fire to a salad dressing and get creative with the eclectic blend of tangy, spicy and sweet. Email info@firecider.com for more information or stop by Hot Products.

Coffee drinkers who seek transparency, organic certification, social good and a morning jolt in a single cup might look to Ethical Bean’s booth. This certified B Corporation will be cupping its fair-trade, organic, kosher coffee to NPEW this year, including their new pre-ground Sweet Espresso blend. The team will have show-goers anticipating the perfect cup from a Ratio coffee maker, which brews machine-precision pour-over style java. And come prepared with a QR reader app: Ethical Bean packaging features a QR code that’s unique to each product, and takes people on a journey from crop to cup. Take your own journey in Hall E or call 604.431.3834 to learn more.

18 Rabbits is making gluten-free granola products everyone can enjoy. The company recently made changes to ensure all of their products are gluten-free, and that goal continues with their expanded granola line. The team at 18 Rabbits says the particulars are still a secret, but the new granola will be at the show. These all-organic, non-GMO granola products are sweetened with maple syrup and honey, no added sugar. Hop like a bunny down to Hall C to sample the secret for yourself. Stop by for more information or email customerservice@18rabbits.com.

You are what you eat, and in some cases, you can wear what you eat — for health benefits. La Tourangelle’s full line of 20 different oils includes its Special Reserve Hazelnut Oil, which just won the Good Food Award in January. Get a taste of France with all-new infused oils, made with fresh herbs including basil, garlic and herb de provence from a family-owned French farm. The propellant-free Sun Coco Spray has a high enough smoke point for grilling, and so does the propellant-free Avocado Oil Spray. And get vital antioxidants, vitamin E and omega 3 with the Organic Amazonian NutriBlend Oil, made from sacha inchi. Follow the savory scents around Hall E to see for yourself, and learn more from sales@latourangelle.com.

Savory and specialty desserts are going to be a hit this year with Taza Chocolate’s fresh additions to the Amaze Bar line. Taza has expanded the line to include a permanent addition of its Maple Pecan bar, and its seasonal bars will have attendees longing for a cabin in the woods. The 70 percent dark chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Spice bar actually contains pumpkin seeds. And the 60 percent dark chocolate Gingerbread Cookie bar, with gingerbread spices and organic, gluten-free, vegan ginger snaps is sure to be a hit. Taza’s stone milled chocolate products are all certified gluten free, organic, non-GMO verified, direct trade certified, dairy free, soy free and vegan. The bars retail for $5. See how this chocolate gets you closer to the cocoa bean in Hall E or email press@tazachocolate.com.

Ancient Harvest is also looking at a big year, offering NPEW attendees a sneak peak at their new packaging and products. The new protein pasta meal kits are complete, nutritious meals with lentil and quinoa protein pasta as the base, that come in two flavors, Il Italiano and Cubanitos. Then there’s the new savory ancient grain bars, which pack 10 grams of plant-based protein and 7 grams of fiber into one bar. Try all three flavors, including Garden Vegetable, Garlic & Herb and Roasted Jalapeno. Ancient Harvest combines ancient grains and quinoa with beans and lentils to create gluten-free foods that provide the same taste, texture and valuable nutrition consumers expect from any other meal. The ancient grain bars retail for $1.89 and the meal kits go for $5.89. See how food can be easy and delicious in Hall D, and visit ancientharvest.com to learn more.

The Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, runs March 9–12 at the Anaheim Hilton and also March 11–13 at the Anaheim Convention Center.