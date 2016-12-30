Natural Grocers Brings 18 New Jobs to South Jordan, Utah

Natural Grocers will open a new store in South Jordan, Utah next spring, bringing 18 jobs to the community. Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 people and operates 130 stores in 19 states. The new South Jordan store is located at 10622 S Redwood Rd and is approximately 15,000 square feet in size.

Natural Grocers will be hiring store leadership, department managers, cashiers and a Nutritional Health Coach. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Applicants can apply for consideration at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/about/careers/.