Natural Grocers Opens in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 10

Natural Grocers will open its third Arkansas store on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The new store will open at 8:30 a.m. and is located at 1315 South Caraway Road. The store will anchor the Caraway Plaza shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

Natural Grocers provides the community with fresh produce that is 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always Affordable organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The stores will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.