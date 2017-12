The new SmartFood Expo™ is launching June 25-27 in the South Hall of Chicago’s McCormick Place. Co-located with United FreshMKT Expo, the B2B event is focused entirely on better-for-you food, across all food and beverage categories. This new event will deliver to retailers and foodservice professionals exciting and exclusive access to new healthy trends in food and beverage.

For more information, or to reserve booth space, contact Nina Sader, SmartFood Expo Manager at 202.303.3401.