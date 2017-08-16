Hawaiian Wild Harvest Antelope Now Available

Nicky USA is introducing Hawaiian Wild Harvest Antelope, the first USDA-certified antelope available in the United States, to the American market in both wholesale and retail packaging. The antelope comes from the “forbidden island” of Niihau. Eland, the largest of the antelope family, are native to the dry African desserts, and have thrived on the arid desert Hawaiian island of Niihau ever since they arrived in 1998. This Wild Harvest Eland is one-of-a-kind, a 95 percent lean protein that has more protein than beef, half the calories of beef, and all the delicious flavor. It’s a healthy and unique option added to Nicky USA’s game line up.

The animals were raised on Niihau Ranch, a 100 percent free-range, all-natural ranch producing sustainable meats raised on pristine Niihau forage. All livestock are raised without antibiotics, growth hormones or steroids and are processed in a USDA-certified abattoir.

Niihau Ranch is located on the privately owned island of Niihau, 17 miles west of Kauai, and boasts the title of the western-most ranch in the United States. This 72-square mile island was purchased by Eliza Sinclair from King Kamehameha IV in 1864. Known as the “Forbidden Island” due to its limited access, Niihau is home to a closely knit community of native Hawaiians who are descendants of the island’s original families. Referred to as a “shoal in time,” the residents live in balance between modern ways and ancient traditions. Niihau Ranch is dedicated to providing the economy to support this last truly Hawaiian island.

The Hawaiian Antelope is available for wholesale now and will soon be available in retail packages. Nicky USA will feature antelope in its Carter Cutlery Game Cooking Competition at Wild About Game on October 8, the meatiest culinary celebration in the Northwest, where samples of the antelope will be available for all attendees to taste.