Non-Dairy Yogurt from COYO

COYO, America’s fastest growing non-dairy yogurt, is a coconut-based alternative that was created in Australia in 2012 by Henry and Sandra Gosling. It has since spread worldwide and is available in the U.S. at leading natural and organic grocers.

Paleo certified, COYO is 100 percent vegan and has no added sugar, fillers or preservatives. Kosher-certified, it is handcrafted in “coconut-only” kitchens. Made using only five ingredients (coconut extract, water, tapioca, pectin and probiotic cultures) of premium quality, all COYO products are naturally rich in fatty acids, making them an easily digestible source of energy, minerals and vitamins that consumers of all diets can enjoy. Every ingredient is carefully selected and serves a specific purpose, and the use of minimal packaging means a small carbon footprint for a product consumers can feel good about.

COYO stands apart from other non-dairy products with its unbeatable smooth taste and thick, rich, yogurt-like texture paired with its clean label. It’s a true kitchen workhorse with a variety of applications; it’s a substitute for common dairy products when cooking or baking, or you may enjoy it on its own or with fruit and granola for a wholesome snack. Available in 5.3-ounce and 12-ounce containers, COYO’s five flavors, Natural, Mango, Mixed Berry, Chocolate and Vanilla Bean are also available in foodservice sizes.

Made with nutrient-dense coconut cream rather than coconut milk, it lends to the flavor of the product and increases the benefits to the consumer as plant-based nutrients are more easily absorbed than nutrients from other animal-based products. All COYO ingredients are sustainably farmed and as consumers continue to gravitate towards plant-based products and socially responsible brands, COYO is poised for success and continued growth in the market.