Nonni’s Foods Introduces Better-for-You Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nonni’s Foods, North America’s leading artisan baker, is introducing an all-new lineup of Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies to retailers nationwide. Taking into account consumers’ evolving interests in snacks that are made with real premium ingredients, the newest addition to the Nonni’s offerings is a thin chocolate chip cookie that both tastes great and provides a better-for-you snack option.

Unlike the typical chocolate chip cookie, Nonni’s Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies are low in sugar, fat and carbohydrates. They’re also dairy-free and contain at least two grams of protein per serving.

Each box of Nonni’s Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies contains six convenient portion-packs for guaranteed freshness. The packs are filled with three chocolate chip thin cookies averaging only 100 calories total – making it the perfect on-the-go treat consumers can feel good about enjoying.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to offer these delicious new snacks to our consumers. They are the chocolate chip cookie you know and love but with better-for-you ingredients like real dark chocolate, crunchy California almonds and coconut oil,” said Patricia Wong Bridges, Senior Brand Marketing Manager for Nonni’s.

Nonni’s new chocolate chip thin cookie lineup is available in Almond Chocolate, Double Chocolate and Toasted Coconut flavors for a tasty guilt-free snack with wholesome ingredients baked into every bite. Whether paired with morning coffee or tea, packed in a lunch box for a busy day at the office or tossed in a purse with the day’s essentials, Nonni’s new handcrafted treats satisfy cravings with a delicately sweet taste and crunchy texture.

Nonni’s Almond Chocolate Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies are filled with crunchy California almonds which can be a great source of protein and energy. Nonni’s Double Chocolate Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies are made with 55 percent cacao dark chocolate, which has the benefit of less sugar than many other chocolate snack choices and antioxidants. Nonni’s Toasted Coconut Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies offer the sweet and natural taste of Sri Lankan coconut and just like the other flavors, are made with coconut oil.

The superior combination of taste and real, quality ingredients makes Nonni’s new chocolate chip thin cookies a healthier snack option that doesn’t sacrifice on flavor. Nonni’s Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies will be available at select retailers across the nation and retail for $3.50.