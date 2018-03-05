Northern Wind to Introduce Re-branded Captain’s Call Scallop Product Line at Seafood Expo

Northern Wind®, which is a direct off-loader, processor and distributor of fresh and frozen scallops, will be unveiling its new re-branding of its iconic Captain’s Call product line at Seafood Expo North America. The new identity includes a new brand logo, 1-pound retail bag, 5-pound foodservice bag, 5-pound foodservice box and an 8-pound fresh container. The re-branding also includes new product sell sheets and shipping boxes. The new company-wide rebranding will be showcased at Seafood Expo North America to better reflect the many recent changes the company has undergone as well as its vision for the future.

Captain’s Call Scallops signify the most prized item, the best of the fisherman’s catch. The new logo signifies that and is proudly displayed front and center in the re-designing of the packaging for both the retail and foodservice product lines. “We wanted our new Captain’s Call brand identity to reflect our leadership position within the industry and our commitment to be the very best at what we do for our customers,” said George Kouri, CEO of Northern Wind.

Founded in 1987, and headquartered on the historic New Bedford, Massachusetts waterfront, Northern Wind’s state-of-the-art facility is certified by the U.S. Department of Commerce Seafood Inspection Program for packing of USDC Grade A Fresh and Frozen Scallops. Northern Wind was the first in the nation to receive Fair Trade™ Certification and during the 2017-18 fishing season purchased over 1 million pounds of Fair Trade scallops. In addition, Northern Wind’s start-of-the-art processing facility is BRC and MSC certified.

Northern Wind offers a variety of different graded scallops under the Five Star Premium, Mariner’s Choice and Sea Spray brands. Northern Wind has seen explosive growth during the past three years, increasing their market share among leading chain restaurants and through the mainstream supermarket channel.

As a direct off-loader of scallops, Northern Wind never compromises on the quality and safety of its scallops. Northern Wind’s state-of-the-art facility is the most advanced in the industry and was designed to meet today’s manufacturing regulatory demands, quality control and product traceability to ensure years of future growth.

“The past three years has been an exciting time for Northern Wind. Our customers now realize that they can capitalize on the scope and depth of our capabilities, which in turn has increased the demand for our products. This has directly led us to make new hires, implement our new branding and position us for future growth,” added Ken Melanson, Founder and Chairman of Northern Wind.

For 30 years, Northern Wind has earned its reputation for providing its customers with only the freshest all natural, wild caught and fleet harvested scallops from the icy pure waters of the North Atlantic. Northern Wind is a member of the American Scallop Association and provides its customers with the freshest seafood products that have been responsibly harvested using sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.