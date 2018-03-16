Organic, Full Fat Yogurt from Bellwether Farms

Bellwether Farms offers organic, full fat yogurt, made with milk from pastured Jersey cows. Jersey cows have more digestible A2 protein than the Holstein breed. This higher quality milk produces a richer, creamier yogurt, without straining, added thickeners or added cream. Naturally creamier. Naturally more protein. Naturally more digestible.

This yogurt is the perfect snack. Bellwether Farms is introducing this delicious snack as a four-pack of 3.75-ounce cups. The yogurt is available in plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and spiced apple. It looks beautiful on the shelf and customers will love it.

Bellwether Farms is a family owned farm and creamery located in western Sonoma County. Since 1990, it has been producing award-winning whole milk dairy products.