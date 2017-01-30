Original U.S. Madeleine Manufacturer Donsuemor Celebrates Tradition

Historically a French treat, the traditional madeleines made by Donsuemor are buttery shell-shaped cookies that are soft to the touch and offer a sweet and timeless taste. Adding in a fresh and zestful twist to the original classic recipes, the range of the company’s products has expanded over the company’s 40 years in business, and a French-inspired tradition is at the heart of it all.

“Our Traditional Madeleine has stood the test of time,” said Laure Chatard, Director of Sales at Donsuemor. “Coming out of our 40th anniversary year, we have had an amazing history with this original classic treat and are looking forward to the future as the company moves forward into the next 40 years.”

Donsuemor madeleines come in a variety of flavors including Traditional Madeleines, Dipped Madeleines, Lemon Zest Madeleines, and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Madeleines.