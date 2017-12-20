Pacific Pickle Works Achieves Non GMO Project Verification

Pacific Pickle Works has announced that the company’s award-winning line of 11 all-natural pickled vegetables has earned Non GMO Project Verification.

Hand-packed within 24 hours of delivery, every batch of bold and spicy “West Coast” pickles features peak-season produce, sourced locally and organic whenever possible. Sporting playful names such as Jalabeaños, Unbeetables and Brussizzle Sprouts, all of Pacific Pickle Works’ Non GMO Project Verified products are also naturally gluten free, fat free and kosher, with zero artificial ingredients or refined sugars.

For Founder and CEO, Bradley Bennett, maintaining the Non GMO Project Standard aligns seamlessly with the company’s enduring commitment to a superior-quality, clean label consumer experience. “As a small business, we may lack the resources to run national ad campaigns,” Bennett said. “But the effort that the Non GMO Project has put into building consumer trust and educating consumers on GMOs helps our brand cut through the noise to reach a wider audience.”

The Non-GMO Project’s Verification seal indicates that a product has been manufactured according to best practices for GMO avoidance, including thorough vetting of the supply chain and ongoing product evaluation. New labels bearing the organization’s iconic butterfly logo roll out online and to stores beginning January 2018.