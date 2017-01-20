Packaging that Performs: SaltWorks Launches New Look for Artisan Salt Co.

SPONSORED POST

SaltWorks, Inc. has beautifully reimagined its specialty sea salt brand Artisan® Salt Company with the launch of three exclusive new packaging styles benefiting retailers and consumers alike, now available for wholesale case purchase on the company’s website.

The most trusted name in gourmet salt, SaltWorks is known for its superior quality and unmatched selection of all-natural gourmet and specialty sea salts. SaltWorks first revolutionized the spice aisle when it launched the Artisan brand in 2005. The first full line of gourmet sea salts ever offered, Artisan is comprised of an expansive variety of traditional sea salts, artisanal finishing salts and handcrafted smoked salts.

The three exclusive container styles feature eye-catching artwork with on-trend metallic accents, and include several new salt varieties. Designed from scratch by SaltWorks in-house, the innovating patent pending packaging includes thoughtfully redesigned new boutique glass jars with stunning American black walnut wood lids, ergonomically designed square salt shakers, and infinitely adjustable ceramic salt grinders— all with airtight caps.

The new Artisan packaging offers grocery stores, gourmet and specialty retailers a cohesive line and attractive shelf presence across multiple merchandising points: from attractive, enticing boutique jars on shelves or specialty endcap displays, to salt shakers and grinders that can easily be stocked in existing display spice racks. Available in convenient case box quantities of six units, SaltWorks’ wide selection of the highest quality all-natural unique, rare and popular salt varieties will attract and satisfy shoppers.

SaltWorks focused on sustainability during the packaging invention process, making each container type easy to refill and continually reuse. This taps into the increasing consumer desire to reduce waste and purchase long-lasting, reusable products.

The American black walnut wood used for the lids of the new boutique jars is sustainably harvested in the Northeastern United States. The salt shakers are made of high-quality BPA-free polycarbonate. Mimicking the look and feel of glass, these containers are highly durable for everyday use. SaltWorks’ engineers redesigned the injection-molded caps on the shakers and new grinders to ensure the tops close even when salt sticks to the surface or in the hinge. This keeps the containers airtight, protecting the salt when not in use. Unlike others on the market, SaltWorks’ exclusive new salt grinder features an entirely ceramic adjustable grinding mechanism that will not dull, rust or break. This construction, coupled with the same high-quality BPA-free polycarbonate container, ensures the grinder can be easily refilled and reused to grind more salt or even whole spices.

Beginning with SaltWorks’ most popular Artisan varieties, the new packaging styles are now available for wholesale case purchase through the company’s online Salt Portal at www.seasalt.com/wholesale. For more information, contact the salt experts at 800.353.7258.