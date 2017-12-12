Peapod Launches Text to Order Service

Peapod, the country’s first and leading online grocer, is making it even easier for customers to shop on the go by launching their first ever text-to-order grocery application. With the Chat-to-Cart™ platform from StorePower, shoppers can use their phones’ text feature to type, speak and even use popular emoji icons to build and update their Peapod carts.

“At Peapod, we have always been committed to being the ultimate convenience for our customers,” said Cat De Merode, Peapod’s Vice President of Product. “The Chat-to-Cart™ platform was designed for the busy shopper that relies on their mobile device whether at home or on-the-go. Now, instead of texting a family member to pick up an extra gallon of milk, you can text Peapod and let us do the work. The texting functionality complements the Peapod mobile app and desktop website for one seamless ordering process.”

With the simplicity of texting, the list can also be shared across multiple family members for an all-inclusive weekly shop and even synched up with voice activated assistants for voice-to-text convenience. The Chat-to-Cart™ launch follows a string of recent innovations launched by Peapod that are geared towards the connected shopper including Peapod’s award-winning mobile app and Peapod’s voice activated Alexa skill.

Peapod worked with StorePower, a leading creator of online shopping tools, as a first mover in the space to implement its patented Chat-to-Cart™ platform. “This is an exciting example of a proven retailer leveraging the newest technology to help their customers shop faster and smarter,” said Richard Demb, co-Founder of StorePower. “There is a heritage of innovation at Peapod and we’re proud to work with them to continue that legacy. The Peapod team has proven their commitment to early adopters of customer-led innovations.”

There’s no cost to use this service and Peapod customers can begin using Chat-to-Cart™ by clicking this link or texting 1.833.TXT.PPOD. Customers will receive a welcome text from Peapod and can then utilize text ordering at any time by following the below instructions:

Simply enter products (name or related emoji) via texting application

Type “Options” to share the list and add contributors (other family members, roommates, etc.)

Click on the link at any time to edit and check out

Once the number is saved in contacts, list updates can be made via Siri and Google Assistant

Type or say “Text Peapod” in the texting app at any time

Type or say “Reorder” to edit the last order

For more information and to shop Peapod, visit www.Peapod.com, Peapod’s Mobile App and the brand’s social channels: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.