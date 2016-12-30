Peapod Predicts 2017 Will Be the Year of the Home Cook

Will 2017 be the year Americans finally ditch fast food in favor of homemade? With the New Year on the horizon, Peapod, the country’s leading online grocer, and ORC International conducted a national survey to see what food resolutions will be topping many lists. Peapod found that the home cooking trend – 72 percent of Americans already report cooking at home four nights or more per week in 2016 – is not slowing down for 2017. In fact, over a third of Americans surveyed (34 percent) are planning to cook dinner at home even more in the New Year! Leading the cooking movement are Millennials, who are twice as likely as their older counterparts (49 percent of Millennials vs. 24 percent of Boomers) to make this a resolution for 2017.

After a season of holiday indulgences, Americans are looking forward to more mindful eating. Of those that cook at home, 53 percent would like to meal plan more in 2017. It seems Americans think a little more planning will pay off for many reasons. The top three reasons for meal planning are to save money (60 percent), eat healthy (59 percent) and waste less food (55 percent).

“On our recipe inspiration web site, FromthePod.com, we’re definitely witnessing the trend of meal planning with consumers looking for new dinner ideas. In fact, traffic to our recipes increased 120 percent in 2016 from the previous year,” explained Andrea Eldridge, Peapod’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Merchandising. “Some of the most popular recipes were those that require 15 minutes or less of prep time or utilize a slow cooker for easy cooking.”

What are Americans looking for when they plan dinner?