Poco Dolce Packaging to Feature Fine Art

San Francisco based chocolate company, Poco Dolce Confections, is announcing an upcoming collaboration with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. In addition, Poco Dolce will be revealing new packaging for its line of bittersweet chocolate bars, including a new milk chocolate bar – Poco Dolce’s first milk chocolate product.

Poco Dolce’s partnership with the Fine Arts Museums will feature three exemplary products, including the addition of the new 37 percent cacao milk chocolate bar, to add to its selection of award winning artisanal confections. The new, limited bar packaging will showcase artwork celebrating the special exhibition galleries at the de Young Museum as well as the Legion of

Honor. The first, Monet: The early years, debuts February of 2017.

The new bars and bar packaging are featured in Poco Loco’s booth at the Winter Fancy Food Show. In addition to the collaboration bars, new and improved packaging for Poco Dolce’s bittersweet bar line will also be featured, which will include cacao percentage as well as a vivid color scheme to highlight each variety.