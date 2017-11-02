Prairie Farms Hauls Home Awards from Dairy Competitions

Prairie Farms Dairy took home dozens of awards from the 2017 World Dairy Expo Product Competition. The awards ceremony was held on October 3 at the 2017 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.

Prairie Farms competed in nearly 30 categories and won 40 awards. The awards included 14 first place championship trophies, 11 second place medallions, and 15 third place medallions. The big win included six perfect scores for salted caramel milk, sea salt caramel milk, white milk (two trophies), chocolate milk and whipping cream. Prairie Farms swept the competition in three categories: southwest dip, low-fat chocolate milk, and fat-free chocolate milk.

“To earn prestigious World Dairy Expo Awards, a dairy company must offer top-quality products. Prairie Farms competed in 27 categories and won 40 awards, that’s nearly 50 percent of total category awards and more than any of our competitors. Our performance was outstanding in all categories,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Prairie Farms. “We serve millions of customers each day who deserve the highest quality products available, and during the past 75 years they have counted on Prairie Farms’ commitment to delivering the best of the best from our farms to their tables.”

The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is the only judging contest of its kind in North America. More than 1,200 products were entered from all over the country in 79 contest classes, including cheese, fluid milk, yogurt, butter, sour cream, dairy dips, ice cream, cottage cheese and whey products.

Prairie Farms results from 2017 state fair competitions in Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky were equally impressive. Over 150 red, white and blue ribbons were awarded in numerous categories. New this year for Prairie Farms were entries in the Illinois State Fair Cheese Competition where the company’s cheese division won blue ribbons for cream cheese, blue cheese, and gorgonzola. The Missouri win included five blue rosette ribbons, which are the highest-ranking ribbons, for sour cream, ice cream, yogurt, fat-free milk and iced coffee. In Kentucky, six gold medals were awarded for butter, cottage cheese, chocolate milk, buttermilk, low-fat and reduced-fat milk.