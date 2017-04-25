PS Seasoning & Spices Attains SQF 2 Certification

PS Seasoning & Spices announced that the company has recently received its SQF(Safe Quality Food) Level 2 certification. SQF is a comprehensive HACCP-based food safety and quality management certification system for all sectors of the food industry, from primary production to transport and distribution. As a Global Food Safety Initiative that is recognized world-wide, an SQF Certification demonstrates the supplier’s commitment to produce safe, quality food as well as to meet international food safety requirements and to comply with other applicable food legislation. The new certification attests to PS Seasoning & Spices’ ability to produce products that meet the highest level of food safety and quality standards.

For more information, visit: blendwithps.com for wholesale information and psseasoning.com for retail information.