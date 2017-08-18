Hammond’s Brands Now Shipping Pumpkin Spice Popcorn and Candies

Since fall will be here before we know it, Hammond’s Brands, the parent company of Hammond’s Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, McCraw’s Candies, and Mellow Fluffs, has its popular line of pumpkin spice and apple-infused treats now available for shipment. Many of the candies and snacks that have made Hammond’s Colorado’s favorite handmade confectioner undergo an autumnal transformation each year.

This year, Hammond’s is offering four seasonally-inspired specials:

Fall Popcorn Cones are a great grab-and-go snack that come in Candy Corn, Pumpkin Spice, or Apple Cider flavors. The 2-ounce cones are packaged in an 18-count assorted display with a suggested retail price of $2.99 per cone.

are a great grab-and-go snack that come in Candy Corn, Pumpkin Spice, or Apple Cider flavors. The 2-ounce cones are packaged in an 18-count assorted display with a suggested retail price of $2.99 per cone. Small batch Pumpkin Spice Caramels are hand-crafted, buttery delights that come in an 80-count display tub of .75 -ounce candies with a suggested retail price of $0.99 per caramel.

are hand-crafted, buttery delights that come in an 80-count display tub of .75 -ounce candies with a suggested retail price of $0.99 per caramel. Pumpkin Spice Caramel Marshmallows combine the fluffy texture of Hammond’s much-loved vanilla marshmallows, caramel and pumpkin spice. They are packaged in 1.85-ounce packs of three marshmallows and are available in a 15-count display with a suggested retail price of $3.49 per pack.

combine the fluffy texture of Hammond’s much-loved vanilla marshmallows, caramel and pumpkin spice. They are packaged in 1.85-ounce packs of three marshmallows and are available in a 15-count display with a suggested retail price of $3.49 per pack. The new Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bar balances a pumpkin-flavored cream center with decadent dark chocolate. It’s available in 12-count boxes of 2.25-ounce bars with a suggested retail price of $2.99 per bar. This is the first time that Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Bars are undergoing this seasonal makeover.

“Snackers love the nostalgic, warm flavors that they associate with fall — in fact, pumpkin-flavored products accounted for $361 million sales last year alone and that number keeps growing,” said Andrew Schuman, Hammond’s President and CEO. “We’re excited to help retailers stock up, since appetites for pumpkin spice, apple, and other fall flavors start earlier and earlier each year!”