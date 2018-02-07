Red Duck Foods Now a Certified B Corp.

Red Duck Foods, Inc., a premier sauce company committed to crafting superior organic products, is now a Certified B Corp. The nonprofit B Lab® awards its certification to companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance.

“Sourcing organic ingredients and ensuring the quality and integrity of our products has always been one of our highest priorities,” said co-Founder Shannon Oliver. “We believe in playing an active role in the communities we are a part of, and we hope to be part of a positive change and a healthier world.”

“We’re excited to welcome Red Duck Foods to our strong community of Certified B Corps in Portland,” said Karen Lickteig, Communications Chair for B Local PDX. “We recently added six new Oregon B Corps, including Red Duck, putting us over the milestone of more than 100 Certified B Corps in Oregon. Red Duck should be proud to count their company among others who aren’t just paying lip service to being ‘sustainable,’ but truly walking the talk.”

Red Duck specializes in unique twists on familiar favorites. With a keen eye for honest ingredients and nuanced flavors, Red Duck’s artisan products elevate any meal and help to cut time spent in the kitchen.