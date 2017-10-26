Register Now for the Winter Fancy Food Show

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) returns to San Francisco January 21-23, 2018, with its 43rd annual Winter Fancy Food Show. Held at Moscone Center, the largest specialty food and beverage trade show on the west coast will feature the latest in innovative specialty food products.

Registration is now open at fancyfoodshows.com.

More than 1,400 exhibitors will cover more than three and a half football fields of space and showcase 90,000 specialty food products. From the United States, California will have the largest show presence, with more than 351 companies represented, followed by New York (98) and New Jersey (52). Vendors from 23 countries will travel to the show, with Italy, Japan and France having the largest pavilions. Top names in retailing, foodservice, and hospitality flock to the show to discover new products, observe trends, and network.

“This is a precedent-setting time for industry buyers from all channels,” said Phil Kafarakis, President of the Specialty Food Association. “Specialty food sales are rapidly outpacing the traditional categories. The Winter Fancy Food Show is where buyers and retailers will find innovation on display and have the chance to see and sample the newest of the new and the best of the best. It’s a show not to be missed.”

Show highlights will include a full range of educational programming and events including: