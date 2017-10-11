Registration Open for Las Vegas Winter Market

Registration for the winter 2018 Las Vegas Market – the nation’s fastest growing gift and home décor market and the leading furniture market in the western U.S. – is open at www.lasvegasmarket.com/register. More than 4,000 gift, furniture, bedding, lighting, flooring and home décor lines are available to buyers at Las Vegas Market, creating an extraordinary showcase of innovative, trending designs and a total home destination. The winter 2018 Las Vegas Market runs January 28 – February 1, 2018 (Sunday to Thursday).