Rhythm Superfoods Carrot Sticks

Rhythm Superfoods is launching its newest product line: organic Carrot Sticks. Available in three flavors: Naked, Sea Salt and Ranch, the dehydrated, organic Carrot Sticks are the first snack of their kind and are as delicious on their own as they are dipped into hummus, guacamole, or Greek yogurt dip.

Carrot Sticks are packed with fiber, potassium and the powerful antioxidant beta carotene (which converts to Vitamin A). The Carrot Sticks are all organic, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and kosher.

The 1.4-ounce resealable bags will retail for $3.99.