Rice’s Honey Becomes Local Hive

Rice’s® Honey, which has been producing high quality, U.S.-only raw and unfiltered honey since 1924, has changed the name and packaging of its flagship honey brand to Local Hive. In addition to raw and unfiltered Clover, Wildflower and Amber Honey sourced exclusively in the U.S., the company also bottles over 12 local varietals from around the country, which predicated the new direction.

The brand overhaul features the new name, new label design, new website, updated digital advertising and social media. The work was created by Dallas’ award-winning advertising agency Johnson & Sekin.

“Since Rice’s Honey was founded in 1924 by L.R. Rice, we have always remained committed to providing natural, delicious U.S.-only raw and unfiltered honey, while supporting local beekeepers all across the US,” said Tony Landretti, Chief Executive Officer of Rice’s Honey. “Our new Local Hive will support our local honey products that are an artisan blend of various floral types that are regionally sourced, packed in Greeley, Colorado, and delivered to participating grocery stores throughout the United States. The label will also stay true to our history and family heritage since 1924.”

“Over the last six months, we’ve spent a majority of our time on focus group research and concluded that the top two things honey consumers want are local, raw honey that tastes great,” said Cale Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our network of beekeepers across the U.S. allows us to offer a local variety in each market that helps fill that consumer need.”

Rice’s Honey was founded almost 100 years ago, with a mission to produce, package and sell only 100 percent pure, raw and unfiltered honey that is sourced exclusively from local bee farms within the US. Nothing is ever added to this natural honey, and all of the nutrients remain in the bottle. Rice’s Honey is offered at affordable prices across grocery retailers nationwide. The Local Hive branding will heavily reinforce this message.

The new label design change also coincides with Rice’s new alliance with PACE, Pollinator Awareness Through Conservation and Education, the Butterfly Pavilion’s non-profit global initiative to restore habitats, strengthen populations and reintroduce pollinators into native habitats around the world. This partnership and commitment will be communicated on the back of the new label and will highlight how a portion of proceeds from every bottle sold of Rice’s Honey will be donated to the PACE initiative to promote and protect the prosperity of pollinators worldwide. Rice’s Honey has a mission to help promote all pollinators and sustainable bee farms across the country.