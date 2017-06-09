Rigoni di Asiago’s Skiro the Squirrel Spreads Nocciolata Love in NYC

This month, Skiro the Squirrel, Rigoni di Asiago’s beloved mascot, is spreading the love of his favorite hazelnut-chocolate treat, Nocciolata, in New York City with a spin wheel of prizes including delicious product samples and coupons. At over six feet tall, it’ll be hard to miss this larger-than-life squirrel who enjoys taking selfies almost as much as he loves to eat Nocciolata. He’s making appearances during June in Bryant Park, Chelsea, Tribeca, Brooklyn and Union Square.

The origin of Skiro is the fairy tale of how Nocciolata came to be. As the story goes, a gnome named Birgale invented and discovered Nocciolata. Skiro is Birgale’s best friend who lives in the woods in the Altopiano di Asiago, loves hazelnuts, and is a helper to the magical gnomes of the forest. His name comes from the word “Skirat,” which means “squirrel” in the old German dialect that was spoken in the Asiago region of Italy until the 1900s.

Nocciolata is a chocolate-hazelnut spread with an undeniably superior flavor and smooth texture. Each batch takes 36 hours of artisanal preparation, which combines top-quality hazelnuts, fair trade cocoa and cocoa butter, environmentally-responsible cold-pressed sunflower oil, natural vanilla extract, raw cane sugar, and skimmed milk. Unlike other chocolate-hazelnut spreads, Nocciolata contains no palm oil, hydrogenated fats, artificial colors, aromas or additives. Nocciolata Dairy Free is a certified vegan version of the original perfect for those who follow a vegan lifestyle or are lactose intolerant.

Those not in the Big Apple can still participate in the fun by heading over to Rigoni di Asiago’s Facebook Page on Fridays in June to spin a virtual wheel for the chance to win prizes! Rigoni di Asiago will also select five Instagram winners to win amazing Nocciolata goodies. To enter, simply post a photo of your Nocciolata jar or recipe on Instagram and use the hashtag #NutsforNocciolata.

Rigoni di Asiago products are available in stores nationwide and online.