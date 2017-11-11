Royal Ridge Fruits Introduces Tart Cherry Juice

Royal Ridge Fruits has launched its Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, a new liquid twist on the company’s popular dried Montmorency cherries. The juice will be sold under Royal Ridge’s Stoneridge Orchards brand.

Each bottle of the Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate contains the juice from up to 1,000 individual cherries, providing a rich source of the fruit’s natural nutrients. All ingredients in the drink are natural, non-GMO and gluten-free. The Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate will be available to consumers in select US markets through the company’s retailer network.

The Montmorency tart cherry, grown largely in the U.S and Canada, is an abundant source of anthocyanins — a natural, flavonoid compound that contributes to the ruby-red color and distinctive sour-sweet taste. The fruit has become the source of over 50 studies supporting health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties, sleep aid and Vitamin C support for the immune system.

Royal Ridge Fruits is the largest West Coast producer of Montmorency tart cherries, through its farming settlement along central Washington’s Columbia river basin, which is known for rich soils and a diverse climate. The product will be the first juice available among an extensive line of premium dried fruits, in whole, sliced and diced varieties.

“Responding to a growing body of research on tart cherries, and the popularity of our own tart cherry dried fruit snacks, adding the Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate was a natural step for us,” says Mila Savella, Vice President of Marketing at Royal Ridge Fruits. “The Montmorency cherry has held a special place in our growing cycle for decades, and through our new concentrate we’re hoping more can enjoy it year-round.”