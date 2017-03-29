Sargento Foods Introduces Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks

Sargento Foods is giving cheese lovers a balanced way to satisfy their sweet tooth with the release of Sweet Balanced Breaks® Snacks. This new product combines the savory flavors of creamy, natural cheese with sweet ingredients like dried fruits and dark chocolate.

Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks add to the wide range of Sargento® cheese snacks. The four Sweet Balanced Breaks Snack varieties feature 5-7 grams of protein and fewer than 200 calories per serving.

“We have been thrilled with the response to Balanced Breaks Snacks, and we wanted to give our loyal fans even more variety and convenience in their snacks,” said Ryan Hemsing, Director of Marketing for the Sargento Foods Consumer Products Division. “The Sweet Balanced Breaks line lets people embrace their sweet side with the perfect balance of indulgence and real goodness.”

The tempting new combinations are:

Natural Cheddar Cheese, Raisins, Sea-Salted Roasted Almonds and Greek Yogurt-Flavored Drops

Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Banana Chips and Dark Chocolate Chunks

Natural Cheddar Cheese, Raspberry Flavored Dried Cranberries, Graham Crackers and Milk Chocolate Chunks

Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries and Dark Chocolate-Coated Peanuts

Sargento Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks are available in packages of three 1.5-ounce snacks for a suggested retail price of $3.69. They can be found at retailers nationwide in the dairy aisle. For more information and product availability, visit www.sargento.com.