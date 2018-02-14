SIAL Paris Just Around the Corner

It is now more than half a century since SIAL (Salon International de l’Alimentation – International Food Exhibition) first espoused the ambition to become the world’s most important network for food professionals. A daring wager, but one which has paid off, as evinced by the success foretold of the upcoming edition of SIAL Paris, to take place from October 21 to 25, 2018 at Paris Nord Villepinte. This key biennial event has become the go-to, inspirational meeting place for the entire food processing industry, because it is here that the food of today goes on show and the food of tomorrow is conceived.

“All eyes in the food industry will be turned toward Paris in October 2018,” predicts Nicolas Trentesaux, Director of the SIAL network. “Let us not forget,” he said, “that the food industry is one of the most dynamic industries in the majority of the G20 countries! Coming to SIAL Paris is about discovering opportunities for growth, and new trends; it is about benefiting from an excellent springboard to attain the ambitious objectives aspired to by the actors in the food industry. SIAL Paris is a unique, inspirational platform for testing new markets, launching new products and meeting the main professionals in the sector to discuss the challenges that lie ahead. It is also a veritable laboratory, with research and development departments from around the world finalizing their innovations to test them in the aisles of the exhibition. More than 2,500 innovations will be unveiled to the world for the very first time as part of SIAL Innovation, serving up yet more inspiration to the food processing industry.”

At about nine months before its opening, almost 90 percent of the exhibition’s floor space has been reserved, and more than 80 countries have already confirmed their attendance. More than 160,000 visitors from around the world are expected to arrive at the exhibit hall. Among the offerings on the show floor will be organic products, free-from products, eco-friendly products, sustainable products and semi-processed foods, which will all be shown in a new exhibit sector: Alternative Food. The pavilion will have at its core a space for roundtables and talks, as well as guided tours.

Two other pavilions will showcase beverages and products made in France, which will be exhibited under the same banner, and equipment and services, which will allow micro-enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises to present their technologies and equipment. The 2018 edition of SIAL also welcomes a new feature event dedicated to forecasting trends: “Future Lab.” This will accommodate European start-ups, global studies and experiential spaces.