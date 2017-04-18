Silver Medals for Sutter Buttes Natural and Artisan Foods

Two flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oils from Sutter Buttes Natural and Artisan Foods were awarded silver medals at the 2017 Los Angeles International Olive Oil Competition, and a third Sutter Buttes oil, its Meyer Lemon Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, received a bronze medal. An award of a silver medal indicates that the oil has superior qualities beyond those expected for a well made extra virgin olive oil, while a bronze medal indicates a well made oil. The two Sutter Buttes oils honored with silver awards were Garlic Herb Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, in which fresh flavors of garlic and herbs are infused into Sutter Buttes’ extra virgin olive oil, and Citrus Habanero Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which offers the flavors of fresh hand-picked habanero peppers and Sutter Buttes’ Meyer Lemon Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil to make an oil with a spicy kick to flavor grilled shrimp, scallops or fresh oysters.

This was the 18th annual competition for the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition, which draws oils from around the world. The 2017 competition received 600 entries from 369 producers. These oils received a total of seven best of show awards, 21 best of class awards, 131 gold medals, 166 silver medals and 89 bronze medals. Among domestic oils, best of show awards went to Halter Ranch, the winner in its class for medium oils, for its 2017 Mediterranean Blend and to Pacific Sun Farms, the winner in its class for robust oils, for its 2016 Tehama Blend.