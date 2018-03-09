Simple Mills Soft-Baked Cookies are the latest addition to a clean-label portfolio that also includes crunchy cookies (the #2 best-selling in the natural channel) as well as the #1 bestselling natural baking mixes and natural crackers. These 100 percent-clean cookies match the comfort-food taste and fresh-from-the-oven chewiness of the ones your mother used to make without gluten, grain, gums, emulsifiers or extreme sugar levels.

Available in Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Toasted Coconut varieties, Simple Mills’ new homemade-style cookies are made exclusively from whole-food ingredients like almond flour, honey and coconut sugar. They have:

No grain, gluten, soy, corn, dairy, GMOs or anything artificial

None of the dextrose, potato starch, xanthan gum, soy lecithin, sodium bicarbonate or ammonium bicarbonate that are common even in “natural” cookies

5-6 grams of sugar per serving, roughly 20 percent less than many competing products

Taste them at Natural Products Expo West.