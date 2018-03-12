Small-Batch Pacific Northwest Flavors for Seafood

By Lorrie Baumann

Seattle Artisan Foods offers a line of condiments, simmer sauces and seasonings all designed to enhance the seafood that has long helped define the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Ingredients for the products are sourced locally whenever possible, and the products are handmade in Seattle, Washington, and bear names reflective of that locale, said Seattle Artisan Foods Founder and Owner Beverly Rhodes. “We’re a company of three: myself, my chef and my son, who’s my accountant,” she said. “And my dog is the mascot.”

At present, the product range includes two simmer sauces, two condiment sauces and two seasoning mixes. The most popular in the line is Queen Anne Cioppino Simmer Sauce. Named for Seattle’s Queen Anne borough, where the company’s kitchen is located, this classic Italian American sauce is seasoned with a Pacific Northwest twist. Cioppino is traditionally made from whatever seafood the boats brought to the dock that day, and in Seattle, that means Dungeness crab, clams or mussels, shrimp, scallops, squid and white fish, including cod and halibut. The company’s chef recommends about a pound of mixed seafood with the sauce, and just a few minutes of cooking at home produces an entree that serves four. The 16-ounce jar retails for about $8.99.

Belltown BBQ Shrimp Simmer Sauce is another sauce named after one of Seattle’s boroughs, and it’s also a top seller for Seattle Artisan Foods. “It’s an acidified sauce with a sweet heat and a tang that’s outstanding,” Rhodes said. “Everyone loves the Belltown BBQ sauce. It goes with frozen or fresh shrimp. Steamed potatoes or rice, a little bread, a few minutes in the pan and you’re done – it’s like a pasta sauce for shrimp.” The 16-ounce jar retails for $8.99, and when prepared as directed, it serves four.

The two condiment sauces in the line are Flagship Tartar Sauce and Shoreline Cocktail Sauce. Flagship Tartar Sauce has a mayonnaise base with capers, sweet peppers, lemon juice and “just the right amount of dill, so it’s a good complement to a fried fish dish,” Rhodes said. It’s packaged in a 10-ounce jar that retails for $5.99. Shoreline Cocktail Sauce includes garlic and onions along with horseradish and some lemon juice to brighten the flavors. “Just grab a shot glass and throw in your shrimp or crab,” Rhodes said. The 10-ounce jar of this also retails for $5.99.

There are two seasonings: Lemon Herb Seasoning was designed especially for white fish like halibut, cod or rockfish, but it’s also good on chicken, while the Seattle Artisan Foods Salmon Rub combines some brown sugar and a little bit of heat for a sweet and spicy flavor that offers a true taste of Seattle.

All of the products are shelf-stable, and although distribution is currently limited to the Pacific Northwest, national distribution is on the horizon. For further information, call Seattle Artisan Foods at 877.337.0672 or visit www.seattleartisanfoods.com.