Sold-Out International Home + Housewares Show Offers a Wealth of Experience

he 2017 International Home + Housewares Show sold out in late December, more than 11 weeks before opening day, according to the International Housewares Association, the show’s owner and operator. The show begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 and closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

“We have exceeded last year’s exhibit space square footage, a continued sign of how important this world-class marketplace is to IHA member suppliers,” said Phil Brandl, IHA President and CEO. “We look forward to bringing the industry together at the premier housewares trade event.”

The show will host more than 2,200 exhibitors from around the world, including 400 new companies exhibiting for the first time.

Read more at Kitchenware News.