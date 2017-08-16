Southern Living Kitchen Collection from Virginia Diner

In 1929 America was headed into the Great Depression, but along a dusty highway in southeastern Virginia, a small railroad dining car opened its doors and started selling meals to hungry travelers. Established in the heart of Virginia peanut country, it was only natural that peanuts would end up on the Virginia Diner menu. Today, Virginia Diner nuts and confections are available at fine retailers nationwide.

The Virginia Diner has now partnered with Southern Living magazine/Time Inc. to create its exclusively licensed Southern Living Kitchen Collection. Choose from any of the Virginia Diner’s signature flavors: Salted, Honey Roasted, Dill Pickle, Sweet Onion, Wasabi & Ginger, Sriracha, or get them all to bring home a taste of the South.

Affectionately known as “The Peanut Capital of the World”™, the Virginia Diner has been a “Legend in a Nutshell since 1929.”™

The Southern Living Kitchen Collection is available in 9-ounce and 10-ounce tins that are packed in cases of 12. The Virginia Diner also offers monthly specials.