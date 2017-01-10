Premium Selection of Seasonings & Rubs in Retail-Friendly Plastic Jars

The Spice Lab has introduced a new retail-friendly packaging option for its award-winning line of premium spice blends and barbecue rubs. Each plastic jar with shaker top holds up to 7 ounces of gourmet seasoning and sells for a suggested retail price of $6.99 each. A free-standing shipper display, which holds 60 jars, also is being introduced for 2017. The selection includes:

Blackened Seasoning – New for 2017: The perfect herb and spice blend for the Cajun cooking technique of blackening.

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning – 2017 Scovie Award Winner: Create classic island dishes with this spicy mixture. Try on chicken, pork and seafood.

Best of the Bay Seafood Seasoning – 2016 Scovie Award Winner: A classic blend of paprika and other spices, perfect for seafood.

Tropical Citrus Seafood Seasoning:Bright fruit flavors and island spices in this tasty blend.

Key West Classic Seasoning: Flavorful blend of onion, garlic, thyme, parsley & other spices.

Spicy Seafood Seasoning: Black pepper, garlic, thyme and other spices.

Salt Free Citrus & Dill Seafood Seasoning: Maximum flavor without the salt – great as a rub or marinade for salmon and shrimp.

Everglades Chicken and Gator Rub: A spicy medley of onion, bell peppers, black pepper and other flavorful seasonings.

Country Style Honey Mustard Seasoning: Pungent mustard and sweet honey balance this blend.

Classic Steakhouse Seasoning: A traditional blend of sea salt, spices and colorful peppercorns.

Firecracker Spicy Steak Seasoning – 2016 Scovie Award Winner: A sizzling mix of hot cayenne pepper and other spices.

Ancho Chili & Coffee Seasoning – 2016 Hot Pepper Award: Sweet and smoky mix of dried Poblano peppers, coffee and other spices.

South Beach Mango Chipotle Seasoning – 2015 Hot Pepper Award: Sweet tropical fruit, chipotle pepper and mesquite.

Italian Rustica Seasoning: A Mediterranean mix of thyme, oregano and other spices.

Bad to the Bone Seasoning: A subtle spice blend infusing flavor in every bite.

Spanish Chorizo Seasoning: Garlic, paprika, red pepper, coriander and more.

Retailers can build their own assortment for The Spice Lab’s Gourmet Seasoning display. Choose up to a maximum of four spice blends (15 jars each) to customize the display to best to appeal to the local market. Shippers will be available by January 30.

As a woman-owned and family-run business, The Spice Lab takes great pride in offering the widest selection of sea salts from a single source. Its every expanding line of products include peppers, spices, seasonings, rubs, gourmet gift collections, Himalayan salt shot glasses and plates, regional brands, private label, a wide array of corporate gifts and much more.

All products are processed and packaged in its HACCP certified manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company’s high quality line of products can be found in grocery, gourmet, specialty gift shops, foodservice, club, major retailers and online through Amazon.com as well as www.thespicelab.com