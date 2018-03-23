Sprout Foods Wins 3 NAPPA Awards

Sprout Foods has been recognized by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) for its commitment to clean, organic ingredients, outstanding flavor, and innovation within sustainable protein sources with three NAPPA Awards. For the last 28 years, NAPPA’s team of industry experts and family judges has rigorously tested products across categories to recommend those that parents and professionals can trust most.

This year’s award winners include Sprout Organic Crinklez™, the first popped veggie snack for toddlers in Cheesy Spinach and Pumpkin Carrot flavors; Sprout Organic Crispy Chews™, pressed fruit snacks made with crisped whole grain rice and a full serving of fruit & veggies, available in Red Fruit Beet & Berry and Orchard Fruit & Carrot, and Sprout Stage 2 Plant Based Protein pouches in new Butternut Blueberry Apple with Beans and Carrot Chickpeas Zucchini Pear flavors, with vegetable-based protein from organic black beans and chickpeas.

Sprout is recognized for providing the largest range of vegetable-leading recipes in a category where many brands use apples and other fruits as the primary ingredient. “At Sprout, our mission is to educate parents on how to properly interpret nutrition labels so that they can understand what is truly in their food. That’s our honesty pledge,” said Rick Klauser, CEO, Sprout Foods. “Sprout makes it easy for parents to make healthy, informed decisions about the food they purchase for their families by using clean, organic ingredients and honestly labeling our recipes. We’re so excited that our latest plant powered innovation has resonated so well with consumers and that parents trust Sprout to deliver vegetable-based protein options for their children.”