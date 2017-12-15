Stonewall Kitchen to Acquire Tillen Farms Brand of Premium Cocktail Garnishes

Stonewall Kitchen, a leading specialty food manufacturer, marketer and retailer, just announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Tillen Farms® brand of premium cocktail garnishes, including crisp pickled vegetables and Pacific Northwest cherries. The transaction is anticipated to be completed in January 2018.

John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Kitchen said, “We have long admired the premium quality and variety of Tillen Farms’ delicious products, from their pickled asparagus spears and dilly beans to their signature Bada Bing® cherries. The product line is completely complementary to the specialty food categories we currently offer, and provides us with an immediate leadership presence in the cocktail garnish category. We also see great synergies between these two specialty food brands, from innovative product development to expanded distribution, and we are excited about the opportunity to grow Tillen Farms alongside Stonewall Kitchen.”

“After growing the Tillen Farms brand over the last 13 years, I couldn’t imagine a more perfect partner than Stonewall Kitchen to help take the brand to the next level,” added Tim Metzger, the Founder and Owner of Tillen Farms. “We share similar values of providing superior product quality, clean ingredient labels, and predominantly U.S.-based sourcing and manufacturing. I look forward to working with John and the team to continue to grow both Tillen Farms and Stonewall Kitchen in the coming years.”

Stonewall Kitchen is committed to building the premier specialty foods platform by leveraging the company’s expertise in brand building, product development, and multi-channel distribution and fulfillment, according to Stiker. “We are dedicated to providing our loyal customers delicious and innovative new products, and could not be more excited to welcome the Tillen Farms brand into the Stonewall Kitchen family as we continue to grow both organically and through selective acquisitions,” he said.