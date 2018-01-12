Stonewall Kitchen Completes Acquisition of Tillen Farms, Still Shopping

Stonewall Kitchen has completed its acquisition of the Tillen Farms brand of premium cocktail garnishes, including uniquely-crisp pickled vegetables and delicious Pacific Northwest cherries.

“We could not be more excited to combine these two premium specialty food brands,” said John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Kitchen. “Tillen Farms is a strong and well-recognized brand and a leader in the pickled vegetable and cocktail cherry categories, with delicious offerings like pickled asparagus, spicy dilly beans, and their signature Bada Bing® cherries. We look forward to welcoming the Tillen Farms team into our organization, which will allow us to leverage the strengths of both brands to help grow the other.”

Tim Metzger, the Founder of Tillen Farms added, “Joining the Stonewall Kitchen family is the perfect fit for us. They have long been known for their strengths in product development and brand building, and we’ve already started working together on several new products set to launch later this year which will be wonderful additions to our already successful product line-up. I look forward to working with the Stonewall Kitchen team to bring Tillen Farms to the next level and to realize our growth potential.”

Stiker continued, “With the acquisition of Tillen Farms, Stonewall Kitchen has taken the first step towards achieving our vision of becoming the premier specialty foods platform in North America. With our expertise in brand building, product development, and omni-channel distribution, we are excited to continue to grow our business both organically and through additional selective acquisitions.”