Massive Product Launch by Stonewall Kitchen

Award-winning specialty food manufacturer, Stonewall Kitchen, announces the launch of over 20 new products for January 2018, including a new Ghost Pepper Jelly, Ghost Pepper Aioli and Ghost Pepper Queso as a well as a new savory Bacon Bourbon Jam and Bacon Ketchup.

“We will continue to turn up the heat heading into 2018,” said Janine Somers, Director of Marketing. “Hotter than hot, following in the footsteps of our tremendously successful Ghost Pepper Salsa, our three new ghost pepper products are going to be a huge hit. These products are for people who truly love extreme heat! There will even be a heat indicator on the jar for those wanting to warn their taste buds.” Somers continues, “That’s not all, our quest to create amazing bacon products continues with the unveiling of two new products; Bourbon Bacon Jam and Bacon Ketchup!

Additional Products for January 2018 include:

 Jams: Raspberry Mango Jam; Bourbon Bacon Jam

 Ghost Pepper Products: Ghost Pepper Jelly; Ghost Pepper Queso; Ghost Pepper Aioli

 Grille Sauce: Mediterranean Grille Sauce

 Drink Mixer: Moscow Mule Mixer

 Salad Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette

 Condiments: Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce; Bacon Ketchup; Sun-Dried Tomato Olive Tapenade

 Sauces: Garlic Pesto Pizza Sauce; Portobello Mushroom Sauce

 Breakfast Mixes: Dill & Chive Crepe Mix

 Snacks, Sides, Desserts & Coffee: Sriracha Cheddar Cheese Sticks; Saffron Risotto Mix; Waffle Cookies (Maple Brown Butter and Cocoa Sea Salt Caramel), French Vanilla Single Serve Coffee

 Fine Home Keeping: Citrus Bloom Fine Home Keeping Collection; Dish Soap, Hand Lotion, Hand Soap, Soy Candle