Sugarmade Completes Sriracha Seasoning Stix Manufacturing Facility

Sugarmade, Inc. has completed a California manufacturing facility that will produce Sriracha Seasoning Stix. The facility and an additional contract manufacturing site located on the East Coast will provide the company with an initial manufacturing capability of tens of thousands of bottles of Sriracha Seasoning Stix each week and a future capacity of tens of millions of Stix per month.

Already issued three U.S. Patents, Seasoning Stix are a true innovation in the seasoning of meat, fish and poultry. Production of this new class of seasoning required the invention of several new culinary production techniques, which are now fully operational. Sriracha Seasoning Stixs are encapsulated Huy Fong Sriracha Sauce and other seasonings in the form of a “stick” that’s inserted into meat, fish and poultry prior to cooking. Sriracha Seasoning Stixs are a hard solid at room temperature, but as heat is applied, the sticks begin to liquefy, allowing the meat fibers to act like a sponge, absorbing all the spicy deliciousness of Huy Fong Foods, Inc. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce.