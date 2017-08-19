SunRidge Farms Energy Chews Offer Superfoods for Energy

SunRidge Farms‘ new Super Greens Energy Chews are like a green smoothie, except that they come in the form of a little snack cube. They’re made with spinach, broccoli, kale and spirulina along with coconut, apple and banana to provide 6 grams of vegetable protein per serving, which is a quarter cup of the cubes. They’re a good source of iron and vitamin C as well as fiber. They’re low in sodium and contain 0 g of trans fats and no genetically modified organisms or artificial ingredients.

For a snack that’s a little nuttier, SunRidge Farms is offering its new Organic Chocolate Maca Energy Chews. These are made with superfoods maca root and spirulina along with nuts, seeds and Fair Trade Certified organic cocoa. A 1/4 cup of these little cubes offers 6 grams of protein and is a good source of iron and fiber. They’re cholesterol free and low in sodium.

SunRidge Farms’ all natural kids mix is also brand new. It’s a combination of dry roasted almonds, roasted peanuts, raisins, dried apples, milk chocolate peanut butter cups and Fair Trade Cocoa milk chocolate Rainbow Drops. The snack mix offers 4 grams of protein per 1/4-cup serving and is a good source of Vitamin E, magnesium and copper and an excellent source of manganese. It’s low in sodium and is made without artificial ingredients, preservatives or hydrogenated oils.