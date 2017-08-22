Tara Kirch Rejoins Best Cheese Corporation

Best Cheese Corporation, importer and distributor of Dutch cheese brands and owner of Artisanal Coach Farm, has announced that Tara Kirch has rejoined the company as Senior Director of Marketing. With Kirch’s return, LeeMarie McGuigan assumes all supply chain and customer service responsibility for the total company with the title of Senior Director of Supply Chain & Customer Service.

Best Cheese, a full subsidiary of Best Cheese Global Inc. (BCG) based in the Netherlands, markets and sells cheese and dairy products under brand names as Parrano, Uniekaas, Coach Farm and Melkbus. It is based in Purchase, New York, and operates an artisanal goat farm in Hudson Valley, New York.

Kirch has spent over a decade in advertising and marketing on consumer packaged goods and specialty food brands. She most recently served as brand manager at Harvest Hill Beverage Company, a Brynwood Partners VII L.P. company. Before joining Harvest Hill, Kirch served as brand manager of pladisNA a subsidiary of pladis global. Prior to three years with pladisNA, Kirch led the marketing for Best Cheese Corporation.

“I am excited to rejoin Best Cheese Corporation and the dairy industry,” Kirch said. “I am looking forward to adding focus and expansion to our current brands and building new brands to deliver on the demand of innovative specialty cheeses in the United States.”