Taste Mahon-Menorca Cheese at Winter Fancy Food Show

Specialities, Inc. will be showcasing Spain’s prized Mahon-Menorca cheese at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco this coming January. Mahón-Menorca cheese is crafted to the highest standards using a unique process handed down by centuries of meticulous care, time and knowledge.

Mahón-Menorca cheese is produced on the island of Menorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands. A paradisiacal Biosphere Reserve island (certified by the UNESCO) located in the Mediterranean Sea. Mahón-Menorca Cheese is a Protected Destination of Origin (P.D.O.) cheese based upon the geographic and distinct climate factors including its temperature, humidity, light, wind and salty pastures, and its ancient farming methods mastered by generations of the Menorca family farms. It’s made from Menorcan cow’s milk (pasteurized or raw) and matured exclusively on the island of Menorca.

Mahón-Menorca cheese is very versatile, often grated and used for topping pasta, rice and vegetable dishes or eaten sliced thin and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. It’s a must on the traditional Spanish cheese table. The cheese is also delicious with vegetables (aubergine or tomatoes) or used as a stuffing or filling (cannelloni or peppers). It can also be mixed with breadcrumbs in breading and frying. The less matured Mahón-Menorca cheeses go fantastically well with white and young red wines, while the more aged cheeses are better suited for mature wines.

Mahón-Menorca Cheese has two degrees of maturity:

SEMI-CURED two to five months – Characteristic and unmistakable. The rind, orange in color. A firm cheese yet easy to cut, showing an ivory yellow-color and a number of holes distributed in an irregular manner, depending on the piece. The milky taste and flavors are developed, with slight buttery reminiscences of toasted nuts and dried fruit (hazelnut); a moderately persistent aftertaste, having developed the typical bouquet of the Mahón-Menorca cheese.

CURED – HARD – More than five months – A delicacy for cheese lovers. The texture is firmer and hard; less creamy and in advanced stages of maturity, it breaks flaking. It has a very developed flavor and aroma, complex and intense, with a long persistent aftertaste. Brittle and flakes when sliced. The taste and aroma are very developed, complex and intense. Hints of old wood, tanned leather or a wine cellar, usually with a slight spicy nuance.

When purchasing Mahón-Menorca cheese, consumers are supporting the viable economic livelihood of the Menorca farmers and promoting a sustainable agricultural environment for future generations. Mahón-Menorca Cheese can be purchased nationwide at Whole Foods, and at other fine retailers such as Fairway Markets, Safeway, Albertsons, Kroger, Murray’s, Central Markets, Costco, Gourmet Garage, West Side Markets, Zabar’s, Central and Town & Country Markets and at the best specialty food stores all over the country.

Mahón-Menorca cheese will be sampled at the Specialities, Inc. booth at the Winter Fancy Food Show.