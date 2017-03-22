Three Inducted into Frozen Food Hall of Fame

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) announced that three industry leaders were honored as the recipients of the prestigious Frozen Food Hall of Fame Award during an induction ceremony held at the AFFI Frozen Food Convention (AFFI-CON) on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in San Diego. The 2017 inductees were the late E. Glen Grader, Founder of Albany Frozen Foods; William S. Smittcamp, President and CEO of Wawona Frozen Foods; and Ron Suchecki, retired Vice President of Sales for Ateeco, Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

“The frozen food industry is one built on innovation. We are proud to honor and celebrate these three gentlemen whose achievements have made the growth and continued success of the industry possible,” said AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. Members of the Grader, Smittcamp and Suchecki families were in attendance to recognize the hard work and dedication these men have provided to the industry and the leadership roles they have played in AFFI and NFRA.

E. Glen Grader founded Albany Frozen Foods in 1961 growing the business until its sale in 1975 to Seabrook Foods, Inc. Following the sale, Grader held executive positions with Seabrook Foods, Inc., Oxnard Frozen Foods Corp. and Continental Companies. He served as chairman of the board for AFFI in 1986 and retired in 1987. Grader passed away on Aug. 27, 2014.

William S. Smittcamp is President and CEO of Wawona Frozen Foods in Clovis, California, a family-owned grower and processor of frozen fruit. Smittcamp joined the AFFI board of directors in 1988 and was appointed as AFFI Western Frozen Food Convention chair in 1995. In 1997, he served as AFFI chairman of the board and currently serves on the Frozen Food Foundation and AFFI board of directors.

Ron Suchecki served as Vice President of Sales for Ateeco, Inc./Mrs.T’s Pierogies for nearly 27 years retiring in 2015. Suchecki remains active with the Frozen and Refrigerated Association of the North East (FRANE) receiving FRANE’s “Person of the Year” award in 2015. He served as NFRA’s convention chairman from 2005-2009 and continues to serve on the board of directors.

The Frozen Food Hall of Fame was established in 1990 by the Distinguished Order of Zerocrats, an organization of industry members whose purpose is to maintain the tradition of promoting the image and advancement of the frozen food industry. The Hall of Fame Award honors the individuals whose imagination and innovation have ensured the continued growth and success of the frozen food industry.