Three New Spreadable Cheese Flavors from President Cheese

Président® brand cheese launches three new flavors of its award-winning rondelé cheese: Thai Sweet Chili, Pineapple & Ginger, and Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper. Beginning March 2017, the new flavors, which emphasize a distinct balance of two contrasting yet complimentary tastes, will be available at retailers nationwide. To find the store closest to you, just use the store locator on the company’s website.

A testament to the superior quality and taste of rondelé by Président, the rondelé Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Gourmet Spreadable was awarded first place in the Flavored Cream Cheese category at the 50th Annual World Dairy Expo Championship in 2016, the only contest in North America that includes all dairy products, and the Silver medal at the 2016 World Cheese Awards in San Sebastián, Spain.

By combining simple ingredients with high quality milk and cream in the Old World tradition, Président brand produces gourmet spreads that are savory, flavorful and fit for any occasion. The rondelé gourmet spreads not only add a unique element to a number of recipes, they are also the perfect addition to a cheese board; served in a decorative, table-ready cup for easy and convenient presentation. Marketing Director Karine Blake adds, “rondelé by Président is already loved by consumers for its versatility. We are thrilled to offer these new flavors for recipe creators and we’re excited to see what they dream up.”