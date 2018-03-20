Three Ways to Get Your Products Into the Hands of Gluten-Free Consumers

Stores are becoming awash in a sea of gluten-free products, and the competition just keeps multiplying. Your company works hard to get your products into distribution and onto store shelves, but the work doesn’t end there. You must work just as hard to get your products off of the shelf and into the hands of the gluten-free consumer.

Ever wonder what else you could be doing to market your products directly to your target customers? The Gluten Free Media Group (GFMG) offers three ways to connect your brand to millions of free-from consumers.

1. Reach a niche crowd through a GFMG Custom Email Blast and get your message in front of gluten-free consumers and bloggers. E-blasts are great for new product launches, special discounts or promotions and new retail distribution announcements. With higher open and click-through rates than the industry average and the ability to pick the number and type of consumers reached, you can create a successful online campaign tailored to your budget and needs.

2. Sample and sell products at the Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expos. Consumers like to sample products before buying them in the store. At these shows, consumers get the chance to try your products while you get the opportunity to interact with potential customers, bloggers, buyers and retailers.

3. Advertise on the Find Me Gluten Free mobile app. Find Me Gluten Free is a category leader for finding gluten-free friendly businesses wherever you are. Reach more than three million local and regional gluten-free consumers and remind them about your products or business at the perfect time – when they’re hungry!